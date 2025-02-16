media release: Discover the thrill of ice fishing with our Learn to Ice Fish class! This hands-on program will teach you the basics of ice fishing in a fun and safe environment. This is meant to be a beginner's class, no experience necessary..

During this class, you’ll learn:

🎣 How to safely prepare for ice fishing, including ice conditions and gear selection.

🎣 Drilling holes and setting up your fishing spot.

🎣 Choosing the bait, tackle and equipment.

🎣 Techniques for jigging.

🎣 Ice fishing safety and cold-weather preparedness.

This class includes all necessary equipment and plenty of time on the ice to practice your new skills. Whether you're fishing for the first time or looking for a winter adventure, this class will leave you ready to reel in some fun!

Dress warmly in layers, winter gear, boots with traction, and get ready for an unforgettable day on the ice! 🎣❄️

Cost: $15 per Person, registration is required.

Schedule

11 am - 12:30 pm: Ages 9 - 12

2 - 3:30 pm: Ages 13 - 15

3:30 - 4 pm: Ages 16 - Adult*

*Adults (Ages 16+) are required to have a valid fishing license from the Wisconsin DNR. Please purchase your fishing license prior to the event.