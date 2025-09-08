Learn to Monarch Tag
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Join us for a fun and educational introduction to monarch butterfly tagging! This hands-on program is perfect for adults wanting to learn how to help track the incredible migration of monarch butterflies.
In this beginner-friendly workshop, you’ll discover:
The life cycle and migration journey of monarchs
Why tagging monarchs is important for conservation
How to safely capture, handle, and tag a butterfly
How to record and report data
No experience needed—just curiosity and a love for butterflies! We’ll provide all the materials and guidance you need to get started.
Age: Adult
Cost: $15
Registration is limited and required.