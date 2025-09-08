Learn to Monarch Tag

media release: Join us for a fun and educational introduction to monarch butterfly tagging! This hands-on program is perfect for adults wanting to learn how to help track the incredible migration of monarch butterflies.

In this beginner-friendly workshop, you’ll discover:

The life cycle and migration journey of monarchs

Why tagging monarchs is important for conservation

How to safely capture, handle, and tag a butterfly

How to record and report data

No experience needed—just curiosity and a love for butterflies! We’ll provide all the materials and guidance you need to get started.

Age: Adult

Cost: $15

Registration is limited and required.