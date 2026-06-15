Learn to Sew Garments: The Trillium Dress

media release: Make the Trillium Sun Dress or Top. This is one of my favorite patterns to make. It’s easy to fit, has a comfortable elastic synched back and pockets! If you’ve never made a garment before, this one is a good introductory pattern. This pattern’s finished measurement ranges from 32.5” to 58” full bust, 32” to 54” waist, and 36.5” to 71.25” hip. This pattern uses lightweight woven fabric. I’ve made this pattern in quilting cotton, double gauze, seersucker, and linen and those are the fabrics I’d suggest for beginners. Bodgery Singer sewing machines may be used, but if you have your own, I suggest bringing it along so you can gain comfort in using it. Supply lists will be sent out after registration. The trillium dress pattern can be bought online as a pdf, or they stock the paper pattern at Blue Bar Quilts.

Date and time of the class: Sunday-Tuesday July 26-28, 6:30-9pm

Cost: $75

Number of seats/spots in the class: 8

Refund policy: refunds one week prior to class.

Safety: No flowy, loose sleeves that could get caught while sewing or cutting.

Age group: 15+

Minimum and maximum students in the class: Minimum- 3, maximum 8

Tool area being used: If students do not have their own machine, they can use The Bodgery’s Singer sewing machine.