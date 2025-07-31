Learn the Art of "Haiku and Hope"

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Microsoft Teams.

Join author Maggie Dewane and the International Crane Foundation to explore the art of haiku and learn how to write your own! In this virtual workshop, participants will be guided through a nature journaling exercise that tugs at imagination and invites creativity. Building upon individual sensory observations and experience, participants will be encouraged to consider elements of nature in new ways, as well as how everyone can take flight in poetic expression. By the end of the workshop, participants will have crafted their own haiku.

Maggie Dewane is an author and filmmaker who has traveled to all seven continents to understand climate change, conservation, and how both impact people. Through short films, news articles, and poetry, she translates climate science for lay audiences to empower them to take action.

Maggie’s new book, Haiku and Hope: 50 States of Climate Change, offers a unique exploration of the United States through the evocative lens of haiku. Dewane takes readers along on her journey to visit all 50 states, as she both experiences the landscape in its current state through an initial poem and then imagines its future in a second haiku. After the collection of haiku, a narrative section delves into Dewane’s personal journey, sharing the experiences and moments of inspiration that led her to write each poem. This reflective portion of the book provides readers with a deeper insight into her travels and the emotional impact of witnessing the changing environment firsthand. This collection is a celebration of America’s natural wonders, a call to action in the face of climate change, and a testament to the power of poetry to move us.

Sponsored by Jeanne and Ed Eloranta