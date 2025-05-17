media release: Join the CMC Community Environment Program on Saturday May 17th to “Learn to be a land steward”! This event will take place at the UW-Madison Arboretum from 9:30 to 11:30am. We will take an interactive walk with our friends at Good Oak Ecological Services to learn techniques for land restoration, identify native plants, and talk about the important role that fire has in maintaining healthy ecosystems. This bilingual (English/Spanish) event will be a great way for CMC volunteers, supporters, and guests, to get out in nature together, and to learn more if you plan to do your own land restoration or native planting. Transportation is available for up to 15 people from the CMC at 9:00am. All ages are welcome!

To register, please e-mail Laura and let us know whether or not you require transportation.