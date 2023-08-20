Learn to Bird

media release: Are your friends, family, or you interested in the basics of birding? Staff will lead the group through how to properly use binoculars, birding apps and guidebooks, and how to identify birds in our area. This program will involve a short hike that will be less than 2 miles. Binoculars will be provided or you can bring your own.

$5 per person, register in advance. Ages 10 and up