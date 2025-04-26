Learn to Bird: Spring Birding

Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Join BIPOC Birding Club in celebrating spring for this Learn to Bird event at Aldo Leopold Nature Center!

We love new birders! Birders of all skill levels are welcome, and we have child- and adult-sized binoculars available for anyone who’d like to borrow a pair.

Accessibility features include:

Two ADA and gender-neutral family restrooms

Ramp and trail improvements to provide better accessibility between facility and grounds

Wheelchair-accessible pond dock

Check out Birdability's accessibility summary for more information

