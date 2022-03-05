Learn to Build a Birdhouse

press release: A birdhouse offers our feathered friends a safe haven from the outdoor elements and predators. Participants will learn how to build a birdhouse with the guidance of volunteers from the Madison Friends of Urban Nature. The class is family-friendly and children are welcome to attend with adult supervision. All materials and tools to build your own are provided. This class is held outside, under an open-air shelter. Please dress for the weather.

LOCATION: Hoyt Park, meet at the large shelter

MAXIMUM CLASS SIZE: Limited to 20.

MINIMUM AGE REQUIREMENT: Children are welcome to attend with adult supervision.

WHAT TO BRING: Just a smile and dressed appropriately for the weather that morning. All equipment is provided.

COST: Free to attend. Advanced registration is required and may be done ONLINE or by calling (608) 266-4711.

Thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation , this workshop and all Learning Series activities are free!