Learn to Canoe

RSVP

Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The experts at Madison Boats will lead this introductory class. Participants will be organized into small groups to receive o- land instruction and information on canoe equipment and paddling technique. Following the land introduction, participants will have a chance to practice their new skills with their partner in a canoe out on the water. Please register with a partner. Canoes, paddles and personal flotation devices are provided. This class is appropriate for ages 5 and old. Ages 17 and under must be with an adult. 

Info

Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Recreation
608-266-4711
RSVP
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