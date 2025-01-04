Learn to Cross Country Ski
MacKenzie Center, Poynette W7303 County Road CS, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
media release: Join us for a winter wonders ski on our Nature trail! We will discover and learn about skiing in the wonderful snow-covered prairie and forest. Please dress for the weather and meet naturalists at the MacKenzie Lodge at 1 p.m.
If there is no snow, we will change this to a guided winter tree ID hike at the same time and place.
Info
MacKenzie Center, Poynette W7303 County Road CS, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
Recreation