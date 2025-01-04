Learn to Cross Country Ski

MacKenzie Center, Poynette W7303 County Road CS, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955

media release: Join us for a winter wonders ski on our Nature trail! We will discover and learn about skiing in the wonderful snow-covered prairie and forest. Please dress for the weather and meet naturalists at the MacKenzie Lodge at 1 p.m.

If there is no snow, we will change this to a guided winter tree ID hike at the same time and place.

Info

MacKenzie Center, Poynette W7303 County Road CS, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
Recreation
608-635-8112
Google Calendar - Learn to Cross Country Ski - 2025-01-04 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Learn to Cross Country Ski - 2025-01-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Learn to Cross Country Ski - 2025-01-04 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Learn to Cross Country Ski - 2025-01-04 13:00:00 ical