press release: Join the Madison Curling Club and Learn to Curl at Tenney Park on Saturday, February 12. Advanced registration is required and class sizes are limited. The Club will offer four separate sessions. When registering, please select one of the four session times. Thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation, this workshop and all Learning Series activities are free!

SELECT A SESSION: When registering, please select one of four sessions: 9:00am, 10:00am, 11:00am, or 12:00pm. Each session is approx. 45 minutes.

AGE REQUIREMENT: 10 years or older. WHAT TO BRING: All equipment is provided. HANDICAP ACCESSIBILITY: Madison Curling Club will provide handicap-accessible curling equipment and instruction with advanced notification. To allow the Club time to prepare, please request at the time you register, on or before Tuesday, Feb. 8. Advanced registration is required and may be done ONLINE or by calling (608) 266-4711.

About our partner: Madison Curling Club was founded in 1921 under the stadium bleachers of Camp Randall Stadium, where curlers hauled their own rocks to games for 8 years until a new club was built in 1929. After 79 years in the space at Burr Jones Field, we moved into our current state-of-the-art facility in McFarland, just south of Madison. We encourage anyone interested in learning more about the roaring game of curling, whether as a participant or a spectator, to contact us for more information - it is truly a sport for all ages!

The Madison Curling Club is proud of its five members who participated in the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang: Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton, Kirk Black, and Justin Marshall. These athletes continue a legacy of Madison Curling Club being represented in Olympic curling, ever since the sport was first included in the Olympic competition as a demonstration sport in 1988.