Learn to Curl

media release: Discover the exciting sport of curling at the Madison Curling Club!

Join other curling enthusiasts in learning about the sport, including two hours of on-ice instruction in gameplay, delivery, and sweeping techniques. Registration is now open for all individuals 15-years and older.

WHEN: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 1:00-4:00 pm

WHERE: Madison Curling Club, 4802 Marsh Road, McFarland, WI

COST: $75

CONTACT: learn2curl@ madisoncurlingclub.com