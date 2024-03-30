Learn to Curl
Madison Curling Club, McFarland 4802 Marsh Road, McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
media release: Discover the exciting sport of curling at the Madison Curling Club!
Join other curling enthusiasts in learning about the sport, including two hours of on-ice instruction in gameplay, delivery, and sweeping techniques. Registration is now open for all individuals 15-years and older.
WHEN: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 1:00-4:00 pm
WHERE: Madison Curling Club, 4802 Marsh Road, McFarland, WI
COST: $75
CONTACT: learn2curl@