media release:Gain boating confidence from Madison Boats captains. We've partnered with Madison Boats for this Learn to Drive a Pontoon class at Marshall Park. Join their amazing captains as they demonstrate the basics of driving a pontoon boat and basic boating safety.

You must be aged 25 or older.

Participants who are at least 25 years old and born on or after January 1, 1989 are required to have a boating safety certificate (boater's license)(external).

Advanced registration is required. Please keep your registration current.

Register online or by calling 608-266-4711.

Class is limited to 15 participants.

The Learning Series is made possible thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation and features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more.