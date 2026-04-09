Learn to Drive a Pontoon
Marshall Park 2101 Allen Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53562
media release:Gain boating confidence from Madison Boats captains. We've partnered with Madison Boats for this Learn to Drive a Pontoon class at Marshall Park. Join their amazing captains as they demonstrate the basics of driving a pontoon boat and basic boating safety.
- You must be aged 25 or older.
- Participants who are at least 25 years old and born on or after January 1, 1989 are required to have a boating safety certificate (boater's license)(external).
- Advanced registration is required. Please keep your registration current.
- Register online or by calling 608-266-4711.
- Class is limited to 15 participants.
The Learning Series is made possible thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation and features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more.