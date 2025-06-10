media release: Gain boating confidence from Madison Boats captains. We've partnered with Madison Boats for this Learn to Drive a Pontoon class at Marshall Park. Join their amazing captains as they demonstrate the basics of driving a pontoon boat and basic boating safety.

You must be aged 25 or older with a boater's license, unless you were born before 1989.

Advanced registration is required. Please keep your registration current.

Register online or by calling 608-266-4711.

Class is limited to 20 participants.

The Learning Series is made possible thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation and features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more.