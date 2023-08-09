Learn to Fish

media release: Is your child interested in learning how to fish? This is the program for them! Learn how to cast and catch fish at the all-accessible Jenni & Kyle Preserve. Staff will assist participants with removing fish and releasing them back into the water. This is the perfect program for youth that have no to minimal experience with fishing. Fishing equipment and instruction is provided. Kindergarten – 8th grade.

$5 per child, register online or drop in