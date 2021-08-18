press release: Learn to Fish with Madison Parks and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources! There is no cost to attend (advanced registration is required), however, anglers ages 16 and older will need a Wisconsin fishing license, which can be purchased online at Go Wild . For first-time license buyers, the cost is just $5 for an annual permit. See license options . Wisconsin DNR's Fishmobile will be onsite with all the fishing equipment needed to participate. This event is open to adults and children and is ideal for persons aged 7 years and older. Children must be supervised by a parent or adult guardian. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver for themselves and their children, upon arrival.

Advanced registration is required.

To REGISTER: ONLINE, or by calling (608)266-4711 (you will need to provide the age(s) of the child(ren)

To Purchase a Fishing License: WI DNR Go Wild (required for persons aged 16 and older)

What to Bring: water bottle, hat, sunglasses. No fishing equipment is required. All fishing supplies are provided.

Location & Parking: Filene Park, 1620 Sherman Ave., is located next to the Tenney Park boat landing and locks. Parking is available in the lot across the street. Do not park in the circular drive.

Thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation, all Learn to... classes are free to attend.