media release: Learn to Fish with Madison Parks. Participants will learn the basics of fishing. The Fishmobile, courtesy of Warner Park Community Recreation Center, will be on site with all the fishing equipment needed to participate. This event is open to adults and children and is ideal for persons aged 7 years and older. Children must be supervised by a parent or adult guardian.

No fishing equipment is required. All fishing supplies are provided.

An accessible portable restroom is provided.

Advanced registration is required to attend this free workshop, however anglers ages 16 and older will need a Wisconsin fishing license. See Go Wild for purchase options. For first-time license buyers, the cost is just $5 for an annual permit.

To Register

ONLINE

By calling (608)266-4711 (you will need to provide the age(s) of the child(ren)

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour, and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation .