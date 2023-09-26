Learn to Grow Native Plants

media release: Native plants have tremendous water quality benefits and increase habitat and food sources for pollinators. Learning to grow your own plants can help reduce the cost of adding native plants to your yard and is a fun way to learn more about the plants.

This talk+walk will include an indoor talk that provides an overview of how to grow native plants and some hands on examples of winter sowing seeds and transplanting seedlings. After that, we will go outside to walk around the prairies at the Lussier Family Heritage Center to identify plants in bloom and talk about how to collect your own seeds.

Participants can select a packet of native seeds to take home and grow on their own.

You must register in advance. Max number of participants is 25.