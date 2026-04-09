media release:

Learn to Kayak with Madison Boats! Register online for this free class offered at Wingra Park. All ages are welcome and most appropriate for ages 10 and older. Anyone under 18 must have a guardian present and may need to be in the kayak with child. If guardians are attending but not participating, they are welcome to hang out on the beach/pier during the instructional portion. It is a great photo opportunity! Guardians do not have to register unless they are riding in a kayak, but they must be present for the duration of the event.

Beginners will learn basic information about equipment and proper technique. After a few demonstrations, participants practice their new skills in the water!

What to Know