Marshall Park 2101 Allen Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Learn to Kayak with Madison Boats! Register online for this free class offered at Marshall Park. All ages are welcome! Anyone under 18 must have a guardian present and anyone under the age of 7 must have their guardian in the kayak. If guardians are attending but not participating, they are welcome to hang out on the beach/pier during the instructional portion. It is a great photo opportunity! Guardians do not have to register unless they are riding in a kayak, but they must be present for the duration of the event.

Beginners will learn basic information about equipment and proper technique. After a few demonstrations, participants practice their new skills in the water! 

What to Know 

  • Three Identical Classes - when registering, please select one class.
  • Group 1: 5:30 - 6:00pm (limited to 15 participants)
  • Group 2: 6:00 - 6:30pm (limited to 15 participants)
  • Group 3: 6:30 - 7:00pm (limited to 15 participants)
  • All equipment is provided. Bring your own water bottle.
  • You may get wet -- wear a swimsuit and/or appropriate clothing
  • Advanced registration is required and closes at noon on June 20.
  • Register online or by calling 608-266-4711
  • All ages welcome and most appropriate for ages 7 and older
  • Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation(link is external).

608-266-4711
