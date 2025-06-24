media release: Learn to Kayak with Madison Boats! Register online for this free class offered at Marshall Park. All ages are welcome! Anyone under 18 must have a guardian present and anyone under the age of 7 must have their guardian in the kayak. If guardians are attending but not participating, they are welcome to hang out on the beach/pier during the instructional portion. It is a great photo opportunity! Guardians do not have to register unless they are riding in a kayak, but they must be present for the duration of the event.

Beginners will learn basic information about equipment and proper technique. After a few demonstrations, participants practice their new skills in the water!

What to Know

Three Identical Classes - when registering, please select one class.

Group 1: 5:30 - 6:00pm (limited to 15 participants)

Group 2: 6:00 - 6:30pm (limited to 15 participants)

Group 3: 6:30 - 7:00pm (limited to 15 participants)

All equipment is provided. Bring your own water bottle.

You may get wet -- wear a swimsuit and/or appropriate clothing

Advanced registration is required and closes at noon on June 20.

Register online or by calling 608-266-4711

All ages welcome and most appropriate for ages 7 and older

Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation(link is external).