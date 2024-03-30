Learn to Nordic Walk

media release: What is Nordic walking? Join us at Door Creek Park on Saturday, March 30, and learn what it's all about! We've partnered with Madison Nordic Ski Club (MadNorSki) for this free workshop. Participants of all ages are welcome and will explore Door Creek Park and learn where to hike and snowshoe in this park.

All equipment is provided. Likely no snow, but if you have snowshoe poles, bring those to try out and get pointers on how to best use them.

Advanced registration is required. Register online or by calling (608)266-4711.

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation.