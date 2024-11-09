Learn to Nordic Walk

media release: Turn your walk into a full-body workout with Nordic walking! We've partnered with Madison Nordic Ski Club (MadNorSki) for a free class. Participants of all ages are welcome and will explore the trails of Warner Park and learn how to use walking poles for a cardio and strength-building workout.

Meet at Warner Park Community Recreation Center

All equipment is provided or bring your walking poles.

Dress for the weather.

Open to all ages.

Advanced registration is required. Register online or by calling (608)266-4711.

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation