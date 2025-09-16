Learn to Nordic Walk

media release: Turn your walk into a full-body workout with Nordic walking! We've partnered with Madison Nordic Ski Club (MadNorSki) for a free class. Participants of all ages are welcome and will explore the park and learn how to use walking poles for a cardio and strength-building workout.

All equipment is provided or bring your walking poles.

Open to all ages.

Advanced registration is required.

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation.

Register online or by calling (608)266-4711.