Learn to Nordic Walk

RSVP

Owen Conservation Park 6021 Old Sauk Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Turn your walk into a full-body workout with Nordic walking!  We've partnered with Madison Nordic Ski Club (MadNorSki) for a free class.  Participants of all ages are welcome and will explore the park and learn how to use walking poles for a cardio and strength-building workout.  

  • All equipment is provided or bring your walking poles.
  • Open to all ages.
  • Advanced registration is required. 

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation.

Register online or by calling (608)266-4711.

Info

Owen Conservation Park 6021 Old Sauk Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Recreation
608-224-3604
RSVP
Google Calendar - Learn to Nordic Walk - 2025-09-16 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Learn to Nordic Walk - 2025-09-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Learn to Nordic Walk - 2025-09-16 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Learn to Nordic Walk - 2025-09-16 17:30:00 ical