Learn to Nordic Walk

media release: What is Nordic walking? Join us at Elver Park on Friday, December 8 and get ready for winter! We've partnered with Madison Nordic Ski Club (MadNorSki) for this free workshop. Participants of all ages are welcome and will explore Elver Park and learn where to hike and snowshoe in this park.

All equipment is provided. Likely no snow, but if you have snowshoe poles, bring those to try out and get pointers on how to best use them.

Advanced registration is required.

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation