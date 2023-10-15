media release: Often described as the “thinking sport,” orienteering is an outdoor navigation game that takes place in parks, cities, and wilderness areas all over the world. Using a highly detailed map and a compass, individuals or small groups navigate the course and attempt to locate pre-marked checkpoints, in the order shown on the map. This class is free to attend, with advanced registration requested. Maps and loaner compasses are provided. Participants may bring their own compass.

Learn to Orienteer is a free class perfect for all ages with an accompanying adult for the younger ones. The session will begin at 11am with a 25-minute introduction to map-reading and the rules of orienteering. Following the introduction, participants will set out on an orienteering course in a staggered fashion. Participants have a maximum of one hour to complete a course. The event will be held rain or shine, with the exception of thunderstorms, please dress appropriately.

Meeting Location: Garner Park shelter

Register ONLINE* or by calling (608) 266-4711 *Keyword Search: learn

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour, and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation