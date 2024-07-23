Learn to Orienteer

media release: Join Dane County Parks and On the Map for a map and compass navigation activity called "orienteering." The essential goal of orienteering is “staying on the map” -- knowing where you are at all times. In this program you will learn the basic elements of map-reading and compass use. Participants (teams or individuals) use a highly-detailed map to navigate to locations, where they’ll find a numbered flag and use a special “punch” to prove they visited the site. This event is able to accommodate a wide variety of skill levels and age ranges. Event will occur rain or shine, please dress for the weather.

You may participate in this program as an individual or on a team. We recommend that teams be four or fewer individuals. If you are registering for a team, you only need one individual to register.

Cost: $20 per team or $10 per individual.

Register here! Drop-ins welcome, however space is limited.