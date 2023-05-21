Learn to Play Cornhole

press release: Cornhole or sometimes called "bags" and "beanbag toss," is a game often played in a yard or at a tailgate. Here's your chance to get ready for the summer season and learn to play with the folks from Mad City Cornhole League. Join us on Sunday, May 21 at James Madison Park to learn the basics of the game cornhole including how to throw the flat bag and the rules of the game. The class is free to attend, all equipment provided, and advanced registration is required.

This is a family-friendly event and children should be accompanied by an adult during the event. REGISTER ONLINE (log in or create an account and search Event Calendar) or (608) 266-4711

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation