Learn to Play Cricket

press release: Madison Parks in partnership with Madison Cricket Association bring you this free class at Reindal Park. Learn the fundamentals of one of the world’s most popular games – cricket! Coaches from Madison and Middleton Cricket Clubs will teach you the rules, positions and game progression of cricket including specific skills like batting, bowling and fielding. Test your newly learned skills in a friendly scrimmage game following the class. All ages are welcome, and middle school ages and up is recommended for participation in the skill-building exercises and scrimmage.

Madison Cricket and Middleton Cricket Clubs are providing equipment and instructors.

Thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation, all Learn to events are free to attend. Advanced registration is requested. Walk-ins for this event are welcome.

Register ONLINE or by calling (608) 266-4711