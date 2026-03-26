Learn to Play Ultimate

media release: Learn the basics of Ultimate - rules, scoring, movement, throwing, catching, strategies and more. This event is free to attend. Advanced registration is required.

All equipment is provided.

Open to all ages.

Meet near the Olbrich Biergarten/Beach parking lot.

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation