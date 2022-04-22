Learn to Rethink Trash

media release: Explore how and why we’ve created so much trash. RETHINK what we can do to create less. Dive into the science of trash to understand how landfills PROTECT our environment by managing the waste our society creates. Step aboard the Trash Lab! Created by the Dane County Department of Waste & Renewables in collaboration with Madison Children’s Museum , the Trash Lab is a mobile exhibit designed to educate and motivate us to create less trash and rethink our relationship with waste. Housed in a fully accessible, 27-foot-long repurposed cargo trailer, Trash Lab features more than 10 playful interactive stations, engaging stories, and a wealth of data, along with compelling photography and video footage.

LOCATION: Demetral Park, 601 N. Sixth St

MINIMUM AGE REQUIREMENT: Children are welcome and encouraged to attend with adult supervision.

EVENT HOURS: Drop by anytime during the event

COST: Free to attend.

REGISTRATION: Advanced registration is requested and may be done ONLINE or by calling (608) 266-4711.

