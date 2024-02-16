media release: School is out so come learn to snowshoe! Kids will learn to snowshoe and enjoy a warm fire and a snack. If there is no snow, we will learn about snowshoes, and then take a hike in the park and explore the winter landscape. Snowshoes will be provided for adults and kids. Kids must be five years of age and up to attend this event and adults must attend with their kids. Free, but RSVP required.