press release: Join Lussier Family Heritage Center Education Staff for pop-up events around our Dane County Parks! These events are for all visitors and families to engage in the outdoors. Join staff to explore in parks all over Dane County, some may be familiar and some may be new to you! Events included in our new pop-up series are Snowshoeing and Owl Walks. Recreational events will vary depending on season and weather.

These are free events that may have a fee depending on recreational gear needed. Feel free to bring your own specific equipment depending on each of the events (ex: snowshoes, headlamp).

Please come prepared for event with water and appropriate clothing. All events will happen entirely outside, this means being able to stay outside for at least an hour. Waterproof shoes or boots, heavy coats, gloves, warm hat, water, and a small snack are recommended.

Events will be canceled due to extreme weather. This includes winter weather advisories and extreme temperatures below 15 degrees Fahrenheit at time of event. Registered individuals will be notified through their email by the morning of the event. Cancellation will also be posted on the event pages.

Learn to Snowshoe Pop-ups

Our snowshoe pop-up events will happen January through beginning of March, snow dependent. Come join Lussier Family Heritage Center staff for a fun, family-friendly snowshoe. Snowshoes will be provided for a small fee ($2) for individuals that have signed up, and if quantities allow for drop-ins. Learn how to put your snowshoes on and get assistance from staff if needed. This walk will be less than an hour and be at a group preferred pace. Come for this fun, winter recreation activity! All starting at 3:30 pm.

Monday, January 10 - Brigham County Park

Friday, January 21 - Indian Lake County Park

Monday, January 24 - Token Creek County Park

Friday, February 11 - Badger Prairie County Park

Friday, February 25 - Festge County Park

*If no snow is present we will participate in a hike. Bring micro spikes if preferred. These are not required.