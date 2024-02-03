Learn to Snowshoe

media release: Looking to try a new winter sport? Join us for a two hour session on how to snowshoe! Snowshoeing is a great low impact aerobic activity to do when snow is on the ground. At this program you will learn how to put on snowshoes and how they impact your experience while hiking on snow, then head out for a mile hike. We will end the program by warming up with a fire and s'mores to celebrate our learning.

This program is weather dependent. If the weather is not ideal for snowshoeing, you will be notified and refunded.

Cost: $10 per person. Snowshoes will be provided for you.

Age: 7 years and up

Dress: We recommend wearing winter boots, and warm, winter clothing.

Registration is required.

Note: You may bringing younger children if you plan to pull them in a sled or wear them on the hike.