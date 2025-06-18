Learn To Stand-up Paddleboard Yoga
Goodman Pool 325 Olin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Try something new -- standup paddleboard yoga! We've partnered with Madison Boats at the Goodman Pool! Their team will provide instructions to registered participants.
What to Know
- All equipment is provided. Bring your own water bottle.
- You may get wet -- wear a swimsuit and/or appropriate clothing.
- All ages welcome and most appropriate for ages 7 and older.
- Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
- Advanced registration is required. Please keep your registration current.
- Register online or by calling 608-266-4711.
- Class is limited to 15 participants.
The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation.