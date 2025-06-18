Learn To Stand-up Paddleboard Yoga

media release: Try something new -- standup paddleboard yoga! We've partnered with Madison Boats at the Goodman Pool! Their team will provide instructions to registered participants.

What to Know

All equipment is provided. Bring your own water bottle.

You may get wet -- wear a swimsuit and/or appropriate clothing.

All ages welcome and most appropriate for ages 7 and older.

Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Advanced registration is required. Please keep your registration current.

Register online or by calling 608-266-4711.

Class is limited to 15 participants.

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation.