Learn To Stand-up Paddleboard Yoga

Goodman Pool 325 Olin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Try something new -- standup paddleboard yoga! We've partnered with Madison Boats at the Goodman Pool! Their team will provide instructions to registered participants. 

What to Know

  • All equipment is provided. Bring your own water bottle.
  • You may get wet -- wear a swimsuit and/or appropriate clothing.
  • All ages welcome and most appropriate for ages 7 and older.
  • Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
  • Advanced registration is required. Please keep your registration current.
  • Register online or by calling 608-266-4711.
  • Class is limited to 15 participants. 

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation.

