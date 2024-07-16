Learn To Stand-up Paddleboard

RSVP

Wingra Park 824 Knickerbocker St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Learn to Standup Paddleboard with Madison Boats! Register online for this free class offered at Wingra Park. Beginners will learn basic information about equipment and proper technique. After a few demonstrations, participants will learn how to balance with a chance to practice their new skills! 

WHAT TO KNOW 

  • All equipment is provided. 
  • You may get wet -- wear a swimsuit and/or appropriate clothing 
  • Advanced registration is required and closes at noon on July 16 
  • Register online or by calling 608-266-4711
  • Appropriate for ages 7 and older 
  • Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation

Info

Wingra Park 824 Knickerbocker St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Recreation
608-266-4711
RSVP
Google Calendar - Learn To Stand-up Paddleboard - 2024-07-16 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Learn To Stand-up Paddleboard - 2024-07-16 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Learn To Stand-up Paddleboard - 2024-07-16 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Learn To Stand-up Paddleboard - 2024-07-16 17:00:00 ical