Learn To Stand-up Paddleboard

media release: Learn to Standup Paddleboard with Madison Boats! Register online for this free class offered at Wingra Park. Beginners will learn basic information about equipment and proper technique. After a few demonstrations, participants will learn how to balance with a chance to practice their new skills!

WHAT TO KNOW

All equipment is provided.

You may get wet -- wear a swimsuit and/or appropriate clothing

Advanced registration is required and closes at noon on July 16

Register online or by calling 608-266-4711

Appropriate for ages 7 and older

Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation