Learn to Stargaze

Elver Park 1250 McKenna Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Do you know how to find the Big and Little Dippers in the night sky? How about Orion the hunter or the queen Cassiopeia? Well, here's your chance to find out! Madison Parks and UW Space Place  offer stargazing programs in our parks. UW Space Place leads each session that begins just after sunset with a 20-30 minute talk and slide show about astronomy. At the conclusion of the talk (if the sky is clear) they will set up one of the moderate aperture (8"-10") telescopes and provide park visitors the opportunity to view astronomical objects. All ages welcome.

COST: free, advanced registration requested 

REGISTER: by phone (608)266-4711 or ONLINE

Elver Park 1250 McKenna Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Environment
608-266-4711
