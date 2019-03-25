Learn to Stargaze

press release: Do you know how to find the Big and Little Dippers in the night sky? How about Orion the hunter or the queen Cassiopeia? Well, here's your chance to find out! Madison Parks and UW Space Place offer stargazing programs in our parks. UW Space Place leads each session that begins just after sunset with a 20-30 minute talk and slide show about astronomy. At the conclusion of the talk (if the sky is clear) they will set up one of the moderate aperture (8"-10") telescopes and provide park visitors the opportunity to view astronomical objects. All ages are welcome.

Advanced registration required and available online.