Learn to Stargaze

media release: Do you know how to find the Big and Little Dippers in the night sky? How about Orion the hunter or the queen Cassiopeia? Join Madison Parks and UW Space Place and learn about the night sky. The evening begins with a short program on what is visible in the current sky presented by UW Space Place followed by, weather permitting, a view of the constellations and planets with the use of provided telescopes.

All equipment is provided. All ages are welcome.

Meet at the Warner Park Rainbow Shelter. Restrooms are available.

Register in advance to attend.

REGISTER: ONLINE or by calling (608)266-4711. (search "learn")

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation