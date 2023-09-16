Learn to Tree ID
Donald County Park, Mount Horeb 1945 State Highway 92, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
media release: Are your friends, family, or you interested in the basics of identifying native Wisconsin Trees? Staff will lead the group through a short hike to learn how to identify trees based on their leafing as well as using guidebooks and apps. The hike will be up to 1.5 miles.
$5 per person. Ages 10 and up.
Must Register online in advance
