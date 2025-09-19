Learning About Solar

media release: Ron Chester, general manager of Full Spectrum Solar, will give a presentation covering residential solar application and technology. He will discuss how solar works with your home energy needs, technological advancements over the last few decades, what to look for when considering solar, how net metering works, and considerations for home battery backup. Followed by a Q&A

This event is sponsored by Third Act Wisconsin as part of Sun Day, a global day of action on September 21st, 2025, celebrating the unstoppable rise of clean energy. We’ll come together to showcase the power of the sun and wind, the energy sources that can power our world without pollution.