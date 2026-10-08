Learning from Our (Sex-Working) Parents: Community-Led Counter-Narratives as Liberatory Science
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
A conversation with filmmaker Kim Ye and assistant professor Kimberly Fuentes Carrillo, and film screening of The Sex Worker's Guide to Parenting (40 min)
Sponsoring Units: 4W Women & Wellbeing Initiative, School of Human Ecology Departments of Civil Society & Community Studies and Human Development & Family Studies, Department of Gender and Women's Studies, Havens Wright Center for Social Justice.
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UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
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