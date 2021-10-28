ONLINE: Learning Libby with the Experts

press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

Libby experts from OverDrive are coming to help you access our library’s digital collection of ebooks and audiobooks through the free Libby app on Thursday, October 28! You can sign-up to join here: https://bit.ly/wisconsinlibby.

If you haven’t used the FREE Libby app yet to borrow digital titles from the library, join at 10am to learn Libby Basics (40 minutes). Want to learn our favorite tips & tricks- we'll take a Deep Dive at 10:45am (30 minutes).

Want to learn Libby but can't attend live? Sessions will be recorded and emailed to everyone registered 24 hours after the webinar. Please still register to receive this recording. You can sign-up here: https://bit.ly/wisconsinlibby and come whenever you like!