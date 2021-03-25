ONLINE: Learning the Ropes of eBird

press release: eBird is a community science platform where you can record bird observations. It keeps track of your life list, helps you discover new birding locations, and shows you what other birders in the community are finding. This online class will teach you the main functions and tools of the eBird mobile app for your smartphone, so you can be creating checklists on the go! Learn how to submit your observations, discover birding hotspots, and explore recent sightings all from your phone.

Participants should:

have an eBird account created before class (it’s free!) and

download eBird mobile on their smartphone (available on Android and iPhone).

This course will mostly explore eBird mobile, but we will also devote some time to navigating the eBird website. Your instructor will be Caitlyn Schuchhardt, former Madison Audubon staff and now NRF’s Outreach Coordinator, who is an avid eBird user and enthusiast.

This class is part of Madison Audubon’s Audubon Naturalist Series for adult education. Info about joining Madison Audubon is here!