× Expand courtesy The Raging Grannies A Raging Grannies banner. A Raging Grannies banner.

media release: Craftivism: Learning to Crochet the Raging Grannies’ Ursula the Uterus: Sterling Hall, Rm 3401, October 8, 2024 @ 6:30 pm

Learn to crochet the Grannies’ iconic Ursula the Uterus. This event welcomes individuals of all skill levels, from beginners to the experienced, and provides a supportive environment to start a new project. Hear more about how the Grannies combine crafting and activism in their work. Supplies will be provided.

Register here

Nancy Nicholas Hall Link and 3rd Floor, September 16, 2024 – February 7, 2025

Reception: It's All the Rage Opening Reception

Main Lobby, Nancy Nicholas Hall, September 26 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. The Raging Grannies will be present and preforming at 5:30pm.

The Center for Design & Material Culture (CDMC) is thrilled to announce the opening of It's All the Rage: Activism, Aging, and the Raging Grannies of Madison from September 16, 2024 - February 7, 2025 on the first and third floors of Nancy Nicholas Hall. It’s all the Rage features an array of Raging Grannies hats and aprons, banners, songbooks, political buttons, and instruments used in activist performances in the last two decades. These items are activated through videos featuring original songs and personal stories explaining Raging Grannies’ involvement in grassroots activist work. The objects illuminate a wide variety of social justice issues that the Raging Grannies have supported in their performances across Wisconsin and foreground the importance of caring relationships forged between people in the pursuit of a better world.

Since 2002 the Raging Grannies of Madison, Wisconsin have been part of an international Raging Grannies network including groups from the United States, Canada, and beyond. Performing their repertoire of over 180 satirical songs across Wisconsin, they raise their voices to elevate gender and social justice issues, protect the planet, and serve current and future generations. Their humorous and over the top performances reject the idea of the elderly, sweet grandmother retiring quietly to her rocking chair. Instead, by inverting and playing with these stereotypes, the Raging Grannies place themselves in the center stage as they sing for social change, peace, and justice. At the same time, their activism has created close, meaningful relationships, as Raging Grannies member Denese Peebles explains, “Activism can take many forms and there is no age limit. You are never too young or too old. The best way to get started is to take the first step. And, along the way, you may find your people…We aren’t just an activist group, we are a family. These are my sisters, my sisters in sass!”

The three cases explore the history, activism, and hopes of the Raging Grannies of Madison through a range of material objects, songs, and stories collected in an ongoing oral history project housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Center for Research on Gender and Women. The project aims to preserve and share the ephemeral cultural forms associated with performance-based protest. Professor Christine Garlough, member of the UW–Madison Intergenerational Activism and Gender Research Group, notes, “For two decades, the Madison and Dane County Raging Grannies have made crucial contributions to social justice activism in Wisconsin.

Their humorous and creatively crafted songs ask audiences to think seriously about some of the most important issues facing our communities, such as voting access, climate change, and reproductive health.” Garlough continues, “From the Madison Farmers Market to local libraries, the Raging Grannies raise their voices, loud and clear, to acknowledge where we have fallen short in our care for each other and to advocate for better ways of livingtogether, now and in the future.” It’s all the Rage illustrates that community engagement benefits elders in terms of healthy aging, independence, and quality of life and argues for the value of investing time in grassroots protest activities.

Svea Larson, a PhD candidate in Scandinavian Studies at UW-Madison and the CDMC’s coordinating curator for the exhibition explains, “This exhibit continues the CDMC’s 2024-2025 season theme ‘In Progress’ by exploring how the community created through activism contributes to healthy aging. The Grannies’ grassroots activist work supports democratic values, inclusivity, civic engagement–and each other.” The Raging Grannies will invite visitors into their active processes of crafting materials and writing songs used in their protests

It's All the Rage: Activism, Aging, and the Raging Grannies of Madison is the result of a collaboration between the Center for Design and Material Culture, the UW-Madison Intergenerational Activism and Gender Research Group, and the Raging Grannies of Madison. It was made possible through generous support from the Anonymous Fund. To learn more about the display and upcoming related programs, visit cdmc.wisc.edu or sign up to receive the latest gallery news and events by email.

Support for this exhibition comes from the Anonymous Fund, Center for Research on Gender and Women, the Raging Grannies of Madison and Dane County, and the Intergenerational Activism and Gender Research Group.

WORKSHOP:

Craftivism: Creating Protest Posters and Buttons with the Raging Grannies: Nancy Nicholas Hall, October 22, 2024 @ 6:30 pm

The Raging Grannies are giving a crash course in how to leverage creativity and making to address a specific social or environmental issue through posters and buttons. Join us for this exciting event and use your crafting skills for good!

