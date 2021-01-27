ONLINE: Learning to Earn Your Trust: A Virtual Discussion about Public Trust in Science
media release: The Union of Concerned Scientists is excited to partner with Science! The Show for a virtual discussion on what stops people from “trusting the science,” and what we can do to change that.
Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021, 9:00–10:00 p.m. ET
Featured speakers will include:
- Dr. Adrienne Hollis—Senior Climate Justice and Health Scientist, Union of Concerned Scientists
- Dr. David S. Meyer—Sociology and Political Science Professor, University of California, Irvine; and member, Strengthening Science Advocacy Working Group