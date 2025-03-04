media release: If you’re the main caregiver of a person living with dementia, you can join Agrace for a new “how-to” education series, Learning to Live with Dementia. The classes are taught by Agrace staff who have experience caring for people who have dementia.

In March, we are offering three classes on caregiver training. The first session, titled “Resilience,” will be held on Tuesday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The second session, “Skills,” is scheduled for Thursday, March 13, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The final session of the series, “The Cocktail Hour,” will take place on Monday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Each class is $20, and you may attend online using Microsoft Teams. To register online, visit Agrace.org/Dementia. For questions, contact us at DementiaSupport@Agrace.org or call (608) 276-4660.