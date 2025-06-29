RSVP for Learning Together: Animal Clues

media release: Learning Together Family Class: Animal Clues

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

We will share stories, go on a discovery walk, and create nature crafts. This class is for preschool-age children and their adult caregivers. Adults must attend. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Fee: $20 per family/group of up to four people. Register by June 29. Meet at the Visitor Center.