RSVP for Learning Together: Bumble Bees & Butterflies

media release: Tuesday, July 12

9:45–11:15 a.m. Family Class: Learning Together—Bumble Bees and Butterflies. Explore the Native Plant Garden, look for insects and the flowers they visit, and learn about pollination. We will share stories and create nature art and crafts. This class is for preschool-aged children and their adult caregivers. Adults must attend. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Fee: $20 per family/group of up to four people (one registration per family/group, don’t list individuals). Register by July 4. Meet at the Visitor Center.