RSVP for Learning Together: Forest Friends

media release: Tuesday, June 11

10 a.m.–11:30 a.m. Forest Friends. We will share stories and create nature art and crafts. This class is for preschool-age children and their adult caregivers. Adults must attend. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Fee: $20 per family/group of up to four people. Register by June 3. Meet at the Visitor Center.