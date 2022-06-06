RSVP for Learning Together: Swallows Fly By

media release: Tuesday, June 14

9:45–11:15 a.m. Family Class: Learning Together—Swallows Fly By. Learn about tree swallows and barn swallows; watch them fly, search for their nests, and maybe even see babies. We will share stories and create nature art and crafts. This class is for preschool-aged children and their adult caregivers. Adults must attend. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Fee: $20 per family/group of up to four people. Register by June 6. (One registration per family/group, don’t list individuals). Meet at the Visitor Center.